Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office: Man ran victim over at New Year's Eve party

A 25-year-old Zavalla man turned himself into authorities Monday morning in connection to allegations that he was driving a pickup when he ran over another man at a New Year’s Eve party on County Road 350 in Nacogdoches County.

Michael Cheynne Fenton is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $26,500.

According to a press release, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home on CR 350 early in the morning of New Year’s Day to check out a report that a man had been run over by a pickup truck. When they got to the location, the deputies learned that the suspect had left the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, who was later identified as Fenton, was asked to leave a New Year’s Eve party shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

“The suspect went to his vehicle and started revving his motor,” the press release stated. “The victim approached the truck to see what the suspect was doing. With the victim standing at the door of the truck tapping on the window to get the suspect’s attention, the suspect drove off and ran over the victim.”

During the investigation, NCSO dispatch told the deputies that Fenton had pulled over to the side of the road in San Augustine County and called police to say that he wanted to turn himself in for what he had done. San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and NCSO deputies responded to the scene.

“Deputies with Nacogdoches County arrived on scene and conducted a field sobriety test on Fenton,” the press release stated. “Fenton also gave a full confession to deputies on scene as to what had occurred.”

According to the press release, the victim is in stable condition at a Nacogdoches hospital.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.