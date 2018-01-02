Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Body found in Angelina Forest IDed as San Antonio man

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Boykins Springs Recreation Area in the Angelina National Forest on Sunday.

Chief Deputy Glenn Blank with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said that the man’s next of kin has been notified. The man has been identified as Boyd Lee Ivy Jr., of San Antonio.

Blank said Ivy’s death “is an apparent suicide.”

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman said that hikers found the body at about 3 p.m. on Sunday. Justice of the Peace Steve Conner performed the inquest.

An autopsy was performed on Ivy’s body in Beaumont.

