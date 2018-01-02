Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Body found in Angelina Forest ID - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Body found in Angelina Forest IDed as San Antonio man

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom News Media Source: Raycom News Media
JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Boykins Springs Recreation Area in the Angelina National Forest on Sunday.

Chief Deputy Glenn Blank with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said that the man’s next of kin has been notified.  The man has been identified as Boyd Lee Ivy Jr., of San Antonio.

Blank said Ivy’s death “is an apparent suicide.”

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman said that hikers found the body at about 3 p.m. on Sunday. Justice of the Peace Steve Conner performed the inquest.

An autopsy was performed on Ivy’s body in Beaumont.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly