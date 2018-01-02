Deep East Texans with multiple sclerosis invited to newly formed support group in Lufkin

Jennie Freeman (left) and Christy Caudle, multiple sclerosis patients and support group co-leaders, share a light moment during planning for the first meeting. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation is providing a curriculum to organizers of an independent MS support group that will meet the first Thursday of each month. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A newly formed multiple sclerosis support group will have its first meeting Thursday, Jan. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church in Lufkin. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A New Year's resolution will not only benefit two Lufkin women, but others across Deep East Texas facing multiple sclerosis as well.

A support group is beginning this week to provide hope for MS patients and their families.

Christy Caudle's 2018 resolution for herself and others facing multiple sclerosis is to be stronger, braver, kinder, more unstoppable, and fiercer with MS.

"I was looking, like, for a group because the doctor told me I should get involved in a support group,” Caudle said.

With no one to turn to, aside from doctors, Caudle set out to form an independent MS support group through the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

"You know a friend that knows what you're going through,” Caudle said.

That friend is Jennie Freeman, who finally found someone who understands her new normal, debilitating muscle aches.

"Even with my neurologists, I have trouble putting into words exactly, so I can just say something to Christy, and she's like, 'Yeah, I know that!'” Freeman said.

MS attacks the brain with lesions that interrupts the central nervous system.

Freeman's damaged spinal cord causes unsteadiness.

"I have no feeling in my feet and pretty much up to my knees.” Freeman said.

MS attacked Caudle's optic nerves.

"I know she's right here, but I can't see her,” Caudle said.

There is no cure for MS. The women rely on disease management. It's something they want to share in the support group.

"Now, I feel more alive again because I’m able to start this,” Caudle said. “This is rewarding in another way is helping others."

It's difficult to say exactly how many Deep East Texans are affected by MS. The women have received responses from Diboll to Athens.

For more information about the multiple sclerosis support group, contact Caudle at (936) 209-0315.

