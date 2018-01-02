DWI arrests decrease in Lufkin this New Year's weekend

Records show there was a dramatic decrease in driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrests this year.More >>
Records show there was a dramatic decrease in driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrests this year.More >>
The bench trial of a former Nacogdoches pharmacist facing multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor in connection to allegations that he set up a paid sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl back in October of 2014 got underway Tuesday.More >>
The bench trial of a former Nacogdoches pharmacist facing multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor in connection to allegations that he set up a paid sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl back in October of 2014 got underway Tuesday.More >>
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Boykins Springs Recreation Area in the Angelina National Forest on Sunday.More >>
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Boykins Springs Recreation Area in the Angelina National Forest on Sunday.More >>
A 21-year-old Houston woman agreed to a plea bargain deal of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday for failing to seek timely medical treatment for her step-daughter after the child’s father caused the baby to hit her head, which resulted in skull fractures.More >>
A 21-year-old Houston woman agreed to a plea bargain deal of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday for failing to seek timely medical treatment for her step-daughter after the child’s father caused the baby to hit her head, which resulted in skull fractures.More >>