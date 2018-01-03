Accomplice testifies in trial of former Nacogdoches pharmacist who paid for sex with runaway

During the second day of a bench trial for a former Nacogdoches pharmacist Wednesday, the woman who is accused of setting up the paid sexual encounter between the man and a 14-year-old runaway testified in court.

The bench trial for Stanley Turner, 65, of Nacogdoches, is being held in Judge Campbell Cox's 145th Judicial District Court. However, Cox recused himself from the case, and Guy Griffith, a visiting judge, is presiding over the bench trial.

On Tuesday, Turner pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a minor, and the court immediately proceeded to the punishment phase.

The state continued presenting evidence against Turner. A detective with the Nacogdoches Police Department told Griffith about video and audio evidence of a confession Turner made after he was informed of his right to remain silent.

A forensic officer with Nacogdoches PD said he extracted text message data from Turner's phone.

A second suspect, the woman who helped Turner setup up the sexual encounter, testified in court. Marashia Lasha Robinson told the judge of her alternate names and the five phones she used to communicate with Turner. She said she believed the victim to be 20 years old and from Houston. She said she later learned that the victim was 17, when in fact she was 14-year-old runaway.

The prosecutor had Robinson read text message conversations between her and Turner. She said that she setup the meeting in her apartment for the victim and Turner to have sex. Robinson told the judge that Turner knew the victim was 13, and he still wanted to see her.

Turner’s defense attorney pointed out the gaps of time in between the times the text messages were sent. The defense attorney also argued that when Robinson was texting Turner, Turner was under the impression that the victim was 17. Later, the defense argued further, pointing out it was only when Robinson texted again and clarified that the girl was 13 that Turner realized how young the victim actually was.

The defense attorney challenged Robinson, questioning her motive to testify in Turner's trial in light of the fact that her trial will happen next month. Robinson told the judge that she testified on behalf of the state in hopes of a lesser punishment.

The victim testified next. She was noticeable emotional before her testimony began as she maintain to gain composure to answer questions posed to her by the state and defense. She told the judge she ran away from home, experiencing no problems at home, with a friend during the summer before starting high school. She told the judge that she slept at approximately three different places during the time she ran away from home. She told the judge she said she was 17 years old and was told to lie about her age by her friend. She said she met Robinson at her apartment and she's the person who introduced her to Turner. She said she had sex with Turner and at one point asked him to stop. She told the judge that Turner threatened to not pay if they stopped. She said she was scared and didn't want to anger any of the parties involved, so she continued in having sex until someone knocked on the door.

According to arrest affidavits, Turner allegedly offered to pay the girl's mother $2,000 if the victim told police the sexual encounter did not happen.

Turner was originally charged with solicitation of a prostitute under the age of 18 and sexual assault of a child. Later, the Nacogdoches Police Department filed two additional charges - tampering with a witness and trafficking - against him.

An arrest affidavit stated that a Nacogdoches Police Department officer responded to Lufkin Memorial Hospital on Aug. 25 in response to a juvenile sexual assault victim. The officer learned that the 14-year-year-old girl had been reported as a runaway in Lufkin earlier that month and had been found in Nacogdoches.

The 14-year-old girl allegedly told the officer that she had sex with more than one adult male while she was staying in Nacogdoches. The girl added that she had been paid for some of the sexual encounters the affidavit stated.

When the girl talked to a forensic investigator at Harold's House, she said that one of the men she had sex with was an older white man that was known to her as “Stan.” She also said that she had been told that he was a pharmacist.

In addition, the victim told the interviewer that while she was staying in Nacogdoches, she met a woman she knew as “Shay,” who told her that she could set up a paid sexual encounter with a man, the affidavit said. The woman, who was later identified as Robinson then set up the sexual encounter at her apartment on Pearl Street.

After the alleged sexual encounter, “Stan” took the victim and another juvenile to a Nacogdoches business to buy items with the money the victim had received from “Stan,” the affidavit stated.

Nacogdoches PD detectives identified the man the girl knew as “Stan” as Stanley Turner. When Turner was brought in for questioning he admitted to meeting the victim in a back room of the apartment and making a money transaction with her before taking her and another juvenile to a store, according to the affidavit. However, he allegedly denied having a sexual encounter with the 14-year-old girl.

Robinson was brought in for questioning as well. During the interview with NPD detectives, she allegedly admitted to setting up a paid sexual encounter between Turner and the 14-year-old girl. She told police that she went outside during the actual act, and claimed that she was unaware that the girl was a juvenile, the affidavit stated.

Robinson was arrested and charged with felony trafficking.

