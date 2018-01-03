Barn Quilts launch a proposed trail in Nacogdoches County

Frank McCuller holds one of several Barn Quilts he's been commissioned to do for trail participants. (Source: KTRE Staff)

With all the cold weather we've been having you may have found warmth under a favorite quilt.

There's another kind of quilt creating notice, and it can't be found on your bed.

They're barn quilts and the beginning of the Pineywoods Barn Quilt Trail in Nacogdoches County.

The designs are found in unexpected spots, as Pauline Patterson discovered on New Year's Day, her birthday.

It's the logo of the Pineywoods Barn Quilt Trail, a birthday gift and the first of what could be many Barn Quilts to come.

"A barn quilt is a quilt block that can be painted on wood or laminated on metal," explained Patterson, a member of the Nacogdoches Quilters Guild and a trail organizer.

Nacogdoches residents are hanging barn quilts on fences, homes, mailboxes and even inside businesses. The community project requires no barn, nor the ability to quilt.

Barn Quilts are a great do-it-yourself project, but if you need some help Frank McCuller can provide it.

"You kinda slop it (paint) on there and kinda clean up my brush strokes, clean it off and do it again," McCuller said as he carefully painted the quilt block design. He's done several commissions for the non-DYI capable folks.

In addition, sign companies can provide design laminations.

Whatever the method, the true purpose is purely for the enjoyment of quilt designs. There are thousands.

"It's a gift to the community. And this is not just Nacogdoches. We called it 'Pineywoods' because we want it beyond," Patterson said.

Tourism folks say the barn quilt trail will bring visitors to town. Thursday the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce will unveil its Barn Quilt, the official trail head of the Pineywoods Barn Quilt Trail.

"We're hoping by March 1st to have 50 or up and then we'll do a map trail," Patterson said.

The American folk art project will then provide discoveries for all to see.

Register your Barn Quilt on the Pineywoods Barn Quilt Trail with Pauline Patterson at pagepatt80@yahoo.com or call (936) 569-2326. Barn quilts can be ordered locally from Frank McCuller at Loblolly Quiltworks at (936) 615-0095 or at PopImages at (936) 564-5222.

