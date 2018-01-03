Former Lumberjack Thomas Walkup nominated to easyCredit BBL ALLSTAR Day in Germany

Former SFA Lumberjack Thomas Walkup is making a name for himself in Germany.

Walkup has been playing this season for the MPH Riesen Club out of the BBL in Germany. He previously played for the Windy City Bulls in the NBA D-League.

In addition to teammate Johannes Thiemann, Walkup was recently nominated to play in the easyCredit BBL ALLSTAR Day 2018. Walkup was nominated for Team International. He replaces the injured Philip Scrubb from Frankfurt.

Walkup averages 11.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the current easyCredit BBL season.

The game will take place on January 13.

