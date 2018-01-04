SFA's basketball coach among 48 NCAA Division 1 coaches competing in Charity Challenge

An Angelina County family is mourning the loss of two relatives killed on New Year’s Day in a one-vehicle crash.More >>
"Every fall, we do an assessment of our winter preparedness and whether the heaters that we have and the other items, making sure that everything works," said zoo director Gordon Henley.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and officials with the Central school district are investigating a threatening message that was written in one of the high school's bathrooms.More >>
The suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred on Airport Road on Tuesday turned himself in to Angelina County authorities Thursday.More >>
After the state and the defense rested in the bench trial for the former Nacogdoches pharmacist accused of having a paid sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl who was also a runaway at the time, it only took the judge 20 minutes to sentence Stanley Turner to six years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning. Turner, 65, of Nacogdoches, appeared in the 145th Judicial District Court for the sentencing phase of his bench trial. Because Judge Campbell Cox rec...More >>
