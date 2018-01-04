SFA's basketball coach among 48 NCAA Division 1 coaches competing in Charity Challenge

From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics Department

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Beginning at 2:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Stephen F. Austin head coach Kyle Keller will be one of 48 NCAA Division I men's basketball coaches from around the nation who are vying for a $100,000 grand prize by competing in the 2018 Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge.

Each and every day fans can - and are encouraged to - vote up to three times via three different channels. By heading to InfinitiTimeout.com or VoteForCoachK.com, fans can cast their vote for Keller on the official 2018 Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge page. Beginning this year, no log-in will be required to cast a vote in this manner, leaving fans free to cast votes on multiple devices (desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone) each day.

In addition to the contest website, two new ways to vote have been made available for fans in 2018. Now, individuals can cast their vote for Keller on both Twitter and Instagram each day.

To cast your vote for Keller on Twitter, simply mention #Timeout2Vote and CoachKyleKeller or Timeout2Vote and @Coach_Keller12 while tweeting.

To vote for Keller on Instagram, simply mention #Timeout2Vote and CoachKyleKeller or Timeout2Vote and @Coach_Keller12 while posting on Instagram.

Each and every vote for Keller is a vote for the Nacogdoches Area United Way. By collecting as many votes as possible through each of the four rounds, Keller will advance and collect more money for his charity. In order to help facilitate the daily voting process, fans have the option to sign up for daily voting reminders on their mobile device by texting VoteForCoachK to 48421.

2018 marks the fourth straight year of inclusion for Stephen F. Austin in the challenge, and once again coach Keller and all Lumberjack fans are in search of the ultimate prize of $100,000 for the Nacogdoches Area United Way. Through the course of the three-month challenge a grand total of $349,000 will be donated to various charities from around the nation.

Over the past three seasons, the Nacogdoches Area United Way has received a total of $35,000 by way of votes from Lumberjack fans around the nation who cast their votes through the Challenge.

Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge Voting Timetable:

Round 1 (48 Coaches) | $1,000 per charity | January 2 - January 21

Round 2 (24 Coaches) | $7,500 per charity | January 22 - February 11

Round 3 (16 Coaches) | $10,000 per charity | February 12 - February 25

Final Four (4 Coaches) | $15,000 per charity | February 26 - March 10

Winner of $100,000 for charity announced after 11:00 a.m. CT on March 11, 2018.