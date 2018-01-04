67-year-old Corrigan woman dies after 2-vehicle wreck on US 59

A 67-year-old Corrigan woman died at a Lufkin hospital as a result of injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 in Moscow Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the preliminary crash report shows that at about 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Pamela Chandler, 70, of Livingston, was driving a 2007 Dodge van north on US 59, when for unknown reasons, she drove over into the southbound lanes and struck a 2015 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 66-year-old Livingston man.

A passenger traveling in the van with Chandler was identified as Margaret Davis.

Davis was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, where she was pronounced dead a short time later by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball, the press release stated.

Chandler was transported from the scene of the wreck to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash, the press release stated.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.