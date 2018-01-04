Country music legend Mickey Gilley injured in 2-vehicle rollover wreck in East Texas

Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.

Lt. Herbert Sims with the Corrigan Police Department said that Michael Gilley, 63, of Pasadena, was driving a silver 2013 Toyota north in the 1900 block of North Home Street, (U.S 59), when a white 2016 Cadillac driven by Johnny Ellis, 86, of Groveton, struck the Toyota after Ellis failed to yield the right of way at the FM 1987 intersection.

Mickey Gilley, 81, of Pasadena, was a passenger in the Toyota, Sims said.

“This caused the Gilley vehicle to veer off the main slab into the median and roll 3-4 times before coming to rest upside down,” a press release stated.

Mickey Gilley refused treatment from EMS personnel at the scene, Sims said. He added that they later learned that he was taken to his personal doctor, who determined Mickey Gilley suffered shoulder and ankle injuries in the wreck.

Michael Gilley suffered “bumps and bruises” in the wreck, and Ellis was not injured, Sims said.

Sims said the wreck is still under investigation, and they are still not sure if Ellis ran the stop sign or he stopped and pulled out into US 59 without seeing the Gilleys' vehicle.

Sims said Michael Gilley is Mickey Gilley’s son.

East Texas News reported in 2011 that Gilley recovered from a fall that left him temporarily paralyzed. At that time, he said that he was grateful to be inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage even though he isn’t a Texan by birth.

Gilley is the owner of Gilley’s: The World’s Biggest Honky Tonk. He had his first hit record the same year Gilley’s opened.

“When John Travolta tagged Gilley's as the setting for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ success became supersized,” the previous East Texas News story stated.

