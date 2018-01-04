Atkinson Candy receives $250K job creation loan from DETCOG

Officers with the Corrigan Police Department and deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juvenile suspects late Thursday night after a vehicle fled a traffic stop on Home Street and then led officers on a chase that ended when a patrol unit collided with the car.More >>
Investigators with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services workers are investigating a case in which a 4-year-old child “in medical distress” was brought to a Lufkin emergency room Wednesday.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a report of a robbery that occurred in Oakhill Plaza late Wednesday.More >>
An Angelina County family is mourning the loss of two young relatives killed on New Year’s Day in a one-vehicle crash.More >>
Ralph & Kacoo's, CHI Cafe Memorial, and The Spud IIIMore >>
