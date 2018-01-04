Atkinson Candy receives $250K job creation loan from DETCOG

From the Deep East Texas Council of Governments

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - Atkinson Candy Company in Lufkin is the most recent recipient of a Job Creating Forgivable Loan from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG). The 85-year old family-owned business has recently completed a 40,000 square feet expansion at its Lufkin manufacturing facility. As a part of that growth, the company qualified for the $250,000.00 DETCOG Forgivable Loan by committing to the creation of a minimum of 5 new jobs.

“It is gratifying to be able to support the expansion of a company that has been a part of Deep East Texas as long as Atkinson Candy, said DETCOG President Lynn Torres. “So often Economic Development efforts focus on bringing in new businesses and overlook the importance of existing companies.”

After complying with the job creating and reporting requirements for 24 months the Forgivable Loan becomes a grant. The funds for the program come from a Disaster Recovery HUD Community Development Block Grant overseen by the Texas General Land Office.

Atkinson Candy plans to use the additional space for warehousing, cold storage, additional production capacity and room for future growth. While Atkinson Candy Company currently holds Kosher and Silliker certifications, the ultimate goal of the expansion is to achieve The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) SQF certification. The project will allow the company to expand into many other types of candies, including chocolate, in the future.



