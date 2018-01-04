Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Suspect in Airport Road drive-by shooting turns self in

The suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred on Airport Road on Tuesday turned himself in to Angelina County authorities Thursday.

According to a press release, Frederick D. Clark, 34, of Hudson, turned himself in Thursday afternoon. He was arrested and charged with a felony deadly conduct charge.

"The investigation is continuing, and the Angelina County Sheriff's Office wishes to thank those in the local law enforcement community who assisted with this case," the press release stated.

A neighbor called 911 after she heard the gunshots.

No one was hurt in the shooting incident, but bullet holes were were found in a vehicle at the scene.

“Around five to six rounds were shot as far as we could tell at this time,” ACSO Captain Alton Lenderman said in a previous story.

