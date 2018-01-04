Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 01/04/18

Ralph & Kacoo’s at 3107 S. First: 15 demerits for scoops with handles needed, dishwasher temperature gauge needed to be repaired, bare wood in food prep and storage area needed to be painted, leak at salad prep hand sink needed to be repaired, expired food needed to be removed, food not fully submerged under cool running, food not protected during storage, waste not stored with lid, and cold hold at wrong temperature.

CHI Café Memorial at 1201 W. Frank: 2 demerits for personal drinks not stored separate from food prep area and utensils not stored on easily cleanable surface.

The Spud III at 515 N. Temple, Diboll: 2 demerits for food manager not on-site.