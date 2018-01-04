Central ISD, ACSO investigating threatening message left in high school bathroom

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and officials with the Central school district are investigating a threatening message that was written in one of the high school's bathrooms.

"On Thursday. January 4th, administrators at Central High School were made aware of a threatening message written in one of the high school restrooms that was confirmed to have been written before the Christmas break," a post on the Central ISD Facebook page stated. "District law enforcement was notified and will be working together with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office to fully investigate this issue as a criminal act."

The Facebook post went on to say that the safety and security of all students and staff is a top priority for Central ISD's administration.

"The district takes any and every potential threat seriously," the Facebook post stated.

