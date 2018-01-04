Gone too soon: family loses two loved ones in Diboll one-vehicle crash

An Angelina County family is mourning the loss of two relatives killed on New Year’s Day in a one-vehicle crash.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash on CC Road that left both Jarred Pecina and Valerie Jasso dead.

Reports state, Pecina's vehicle drove off the roadway striking an embankment and tree before overturning.

Family members and friends shared their memories.

“Knowing that they were together and they've been together since they were little,” said Blanca Sanchez, aunt to Pecina and Jasso. “They left this world together and it gives us a little bit of peace.”

Pecina and Jasso were only two miles from home when Pecina’s car went off the roadway.

Pecina, a 20-year-old cheerleader at Blinn College, touched the lives of many people.

“He showed unconditional love to everybody,” said Pecina’s friend Gabriella Rivera. “No matter who you are or where you came from, he was kind.”

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday to honor Jasso, 18. She was homecoming princess this year at Diboll High School.

Jasso and her three best friends graced the halls at Diboll. They said even though she isn't here physically they will always be the four amigos.

“She was always an outgoing girl,” said Jasso’s friend, Mirella Carrillo. “Everywhere you went with her, you were always laughing, smiling, having a good time, dancing, and singing.”

Family and friends gathered at the Academy of Gymnastics and Dance to have a bake sale and raise money for funeral expenses. The bake sale raised almost $4,000.

Jarred’s close friends want to leave him with one last message.

“I love you and I hope you're happy,” said Pecina’s roommate, Bailey Borque.

Funeral services for both Valerie Jasso and Jarred Pecina will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll.

Services will begin at 10:00 a.m.



Click here for Valerie Jasso's memorial fund page

Click here for Jarred Pecina's memorial fund page.

