Angelina County Sheriff's Office, CPS investigating after child brought to ER in 'medical distress'

Investigators with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services workers are investigating a case in which a 4-year-old child “in medical distress” was brought to a Lufkin emergency room Wednesday.

According to a press release, ACSO deputies responded to the CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital Emergency Room after to a 4-year-old child “in medical distress” was transported there by ambulance.

The EMTs told the ACSO deputies that they were concerned with the child's extreme lack of hygiene, along with the boy's glazed eyes and repeated convulsing.

“Angelina County Sheriff’s Investigators along with Child Protective Service workers are diligently working to discover the reasons for the child’s illness,” the press release stated.

As of Friday, the parents of the child had not been arrested.

"Of course, we always make sure that we have any active cases or past cases. And, then it's just a process of investigation of living conditions and the actual physical fitness of the child. It just kind of goes from there," said Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

The child was later transported from CHI St. Luke's to a hospital in Houston.

