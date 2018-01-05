Groveton's Lane Johnson picks up NFL All-Pro honor

Groveton's Lane Johnson was able to have an all-pro year and now he has the title to go with it.
The Associated Press released their All-Pro selections Friday and Johnson was able to grab the spot at right tackle.
Johnson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 4th overall pick in the 2013 draft. Johnson first got All-Pro honors in 2017. Johnson was a quarterback in high school for Groveton but did not receive any scholarship offers. Johnson played college ball at Kilgore College before transferring to Oklahoma in 2009 as a tight end. He moved to the tackle spot in 2011.
Johnson is not alone in his family with ties to the NFL. According to the Eagles website, Johnson's father-in-law, John Goodman, played defensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1981-85.
Here is the full list:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England
Running Back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Tight End: Rob Gronkowski, New England
Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard: Andrew Norwell, Carolina
Right Guard: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
Safeties: Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota
Defensive Back: Darius Slay, Detroit
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
Kick Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
Punt Returner: Jamal Agnew, Detroit
Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia
Running Back: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Flex: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota
Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Daryl Williams, Carolina
Left Guard: Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams
Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas
Center: Alex Mack, Atlanta
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas
Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville
Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville
Cornerbacks: Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville
Safeties: Earl Thomas, Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo
Defensive Back: Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner: Tyler Lockett, Seattle
Punt Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England
