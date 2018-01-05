Groveton's Lane Johnson picks up NFL All-Pro honor

Groveton's Lane Johnson was able to have an all-pro year and now he has the title to go with it.

The Associated Press released their All-Pro selections Friday and Johnson was able to grab the spot at right tackle.

Johnson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 4th overall pick in the 2013 draft. Johnson first got All-Pro honors in 2017. Johnson was a quarterback in high school for Groveton but did not receive any scholarship offers. Johnson played college ball at Kilgore College before transferring to Oklahoma in 2009 as a tight end. He moved to the tackle spot in 2011.

Johnson is not alone in his family with ties to the NFL. According to the Eagles website, Johnson's father-in-law, John Goodman, played defensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1981-85.

Here is the full list:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England

Running Back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End: Rob Gronkowski, New England

Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard: Andrew Norwell, Carolina

Right Guard: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Defensive Back: Darius Slay, Detroit

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner: Jamal Agnew, Detroit

Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia

Running Back: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Flex: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Daryl Williams, Carolina

Left Guard: Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas

Center: Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas

Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville

Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville

Cornerbacks: Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville

Safeties: Earl Thomas, Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo

Defensive Back: Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker: Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner: Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Punt Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England

