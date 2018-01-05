Crime of the week: Lufkin police search for Belk thieves

Every week, Lufkin Crime Stoppers uploads a video on YouTube hoping to solve an open case.

In October, cameras were rolling at a Lufkin business when two thieves made off with $1,000 worth of Polo sweatsuits at Belk in Lufkin.

Lufkin police are hoping the public can bring two thieves to justice.

The two suspects that are seen on the surveillance video are a black male with a beard and a heavyset black female with long hair.

The male was wearing all black and the female had on a gray Nike sweatsuit.

Both are in their late 20s.

They entered the store separately and stalled around the Polo section of the men's department.

While the man exited, the woman was gathering clothes to steal.

A minute later, she ran to the car carrying an armload of Polo sweatsuits.

Police believe they got away in a black Jaguar, which was seen speeding away northbound on the feeder road of U.S. Highway 59.

If you can identify the thieves, Lufkin police would like for you to submit a tip at 639tips.com or by calling (936) 639-TIPS.

All calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Any tip that leads to an arrest or arrests might be eligible for a reward.

