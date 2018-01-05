Affidavit: Jailers find more drugs on Nacogdoches woman found with crack after traffic stop

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 54-year-old woman on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop on Main Street late Thursday night.

A search at the jail revealed that she had a container of crack cocaine hidden on her person.

Sherbert Lynn Deckard, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge and a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a jail or correctional facility charge. Collectively, her bail amount has been set at $30,000.

According to the press release, NPD officers stopped Deckard’s vehicle in the 900 block of W. Main Street at about 10:03 Thursday for a traffic violation. When the officers made contact with Deckard, she allegedly admitted to having crack cocaine hidden in her bra.

When jailers searched Deckard at the county jail they found a container with additional crack cocaine hidden on her person, the affidavit stated.

