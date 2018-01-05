Strong 2nd half leads AC Roadrunners to win over Navarro

The Angelina Roadrunners stayed at the top of the Region IXV South Zone standings after a 74-65 victory over Navarro College Friday night.

The Roadrunners had to figure out how to score on a tough Bulldog defense. Navarro led the game at half 27-24. AC went 1 for 14 from behind the three-point line in the first half for just 7.14%. The Roadrunners were able to improve on that in the 2nd going 4 for 6.

Angelina's offense was able to wake up and outscore the Bulldogs 50-38 in the final 20 minutes of action. The Roadrunners also had a stronger bench with the reserves outscoring Navarro's bench 36-6.

Bryan Mitchell led the Roadrunners with 15 points. Mitchell though had the second most points in the game. Navarro's Odessey Keeling was responsible for over half of his teams points with 35.

Angelina College improved to 10-5 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. The Roadrunners will travel on the road next Monday to take on Panola College. AC's next home game is against Paris Junior College on the the 10th.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.