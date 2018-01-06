Alto daughter and mother get a wish granted by breast cancer charity

Reading something out loud, in front of a room full of people might seem scary, but Evelyn Arroyo was so calm.

Unfortunately, Arroyo faced a much scarier opponent for the first time, two years ago.

"I thought she might have gotten hurt, and I wouldn't be able to see her anymore," Arroyo said.

Arroyo's mother, Emily Flores, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 25.

"I know it's kind of hard for her to understand the situation, but I know that she's strong," Flores said. "She's very strong."

Flores remembers how the cancer took up so much of her life. At the end of the day, all she wanted was a day to spend with her daughter, at the spa.

Arroyo wanted her mother's wish to be granted. She had heard about a charity called 'Wishing for Mommy' that gave money to children of those affected by breast cancer, to help their parent.

"She was asking me, mom, do you know anything about 'Wishing for Mommy'," Flores said. "And, I said no, not yet. She said, well, I'll just keep praying for it."

And, it worked. The charity asked Arroyo's American Taekwondo Academy teacher, who's mother also had breast cancer, to give her a $500 check.

"It's really sad," said master, T.J. Martinez. "I didn't know how to handle it. This young lady is way stronger than I ever could have been at nine years old."

Flores was just excited to spend time with her daughter.

"It makes me feel so blessed that I have her," Flores said. "I've never had a 'mommy and daughter day out', so this will be our first time. And, it's very exciting."

'Wishing for Mommy' is based out of Arizona, but any child, with a parent or guardian diagnosed with breast cancer, can write in say how they would spend $500 on their loved one.

