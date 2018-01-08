Shelby County SO: 3 burglary suspects stole safe, tools, ATV, TVs; 2 still at large

Pictured is the ATV that was stolen in one of two burglaries. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have arrested one of three suspects in two burglaries that occurred at a property on U.S. Highway North 59 in Tenaha on December 11 and 12.

During the burglaries, the suspects allegedly hooked a large chain to a safe and pulled it through the home’s front door, causing structural damage. They also took tools, a welding machine, a 4-wheeler, and two TVs, according to a press release released Friday.

Kiesha Allred, 36, of Henderson, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Dec. 14 after she was arrested at the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. She posted a collective bail amount of $55,000 and was released later that day.

“On Dec. 11, two suspects entered a building on the property, removing various tools, welding machine, and a 4-wheeler,” the press release stated. “On Dec. 12, one of the suspects returned to the property with the third suspect and forcefully entered the home. During the course of the burglary of habitation, it appeared that a chain was hooked up to a large safe, which was then pulled through the front door, causing structural damage.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted video surveillance and photos of the suspects on its website and Facebook page and to media outlets.

“Within a few days, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office contacted the SCSO with a positive identification of one suspect. She was identified as Kiesha Allred, 36, of Henderson,” the press release stated.

On Dec. 14, an SCSO investigator interviewed Allred at the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. According to the press release, Allred explained how the burglaries occurred and confessed in her involvement in the crime. At that point, Allred was served with two felony warrants, arrested, and taken to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Allred was arraigned by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Mike Crouch.

“The PCSO played a huge role in helping the SCSO with this case,” the press release stated. “PCSO recovered a majority of the stolen property from two of the suspects’ respective residences.”

The press release also said that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the other two suspects, Aaron Jeffrey and Antoine Pierce. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

“Pierce has an active warrant for burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building, and Jeffrey is wanted for burglary of a building,” the press release stated. “If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact SCSO Chief Deputy Kevin Windham at (936) 572-1972 or (936) 598-5601.”

The press release went on to warn people that if anyone is found to be “hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Pierce or Jeffrey of impending discovery” the person or people will be arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, which is a third-degree felony.

