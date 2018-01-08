Angelina County SO traffic stop results in 2 arrests, seizure of meth

An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two people on drug charges and outstanding warrants Saturday after a traffic stop search turned up marijuana and a syringe loaded with meth.

Michele Reeves, 24, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charge, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, and a Class C misdemeanor no driver’s license charge. Her collective bail amount was set at $7,000.

Herman Andrew Wallace, 39, of Pollok, is also still being held in the county jail. He was charged with state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle, Class B misdemeanor failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Collectively, his bail amount was set at $6,000.

According to a post on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, Deputy Rodney Nash made a traffic stop on an older model Ford Mustang at about 1:16 a.m. Saturday for a moving violation. Reeves was the driver of the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the Mustang turned up a “loaded” syringe that contained 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, along with “a quantity” of marijuana, the Facebook post stated.

Wallace, who was a passenger in the vehicle, identified himself with an Oklahoma ID card with another name, the Facebook post stated.

After further investigation, his true identity was discovered and he was found to have an outstanding warrant out of this agency for evading arrest or detention w/vehicle, a state-jail felony,” the Facebook post stated. “He was taken into custody on the warrant and additionally charged with failure to identify/fugitive from justice, a Class A misdemeanor.”

