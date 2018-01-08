Shelby County SO: Former employee stole more than $14K from Farmers State Bank

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with allegations that she stole $14,142.25 from Farmers State Bank while she was working there.

Candace Harper, of Center, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Dec. 14. She was released later that day after she posted a bail amount of $5,000.

According to a press release that was posted on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website on Friday, officials with Farmer’s State Bank contacted the SCSO on Nov. 7, 2017, about an employee theft. When an SCSO investigator met with bank officials on the next day, they told the investigator that Harper had allegedly stolen $14,142.25 during her shift on Oct. 20.

The SCSO investigator learned that bank officials met with Harper on Nov. 1 to discuss the missing money.

“Bank officials told [the SCSO investigator] that Harper wasn’t sure what happened to the missing funds, but the till could have possibly been miscounted,” the press release stated. “Bank officials told Harper she was being terminated because she did not follow the policy of reporting a shortage in her till before leaving.”

According to the press release, bank officials gave Harper the opportunity to return the missing funds by Nov. 3 without pursuing any involvement with law enforcement. However, the money was not returned by that date.

The SCSO investigator met with Harper on Nov. 22. During the interview, Harper admitted to taking the money during her shift on Oct. 20.

Warrants were issued, and Harper was arrested on Dec. 14, the press release stated.

