Sheriff: Body found in burned home where shooter barricaded himself

A fire has started at a home in the Zavalla area where an armed suspect barricaded himself after firing off a shot, according to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches. (Source: KTRE)

A body has been found in a burned home where a shooter barricaded himself Monday afternoon.

About 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home in the 100 block Dannar Road, which is off of State Highway 63 after a report shots were fired.

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says a suspect barricaded himself in the home after firing off a shot. Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches. Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the home and tried to get the man to communicate with authorities.

A fire later started at the residence.

According to Captain Alton Lenderman, with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, the person who barricaded himself in the home was a juvenile.

Lenderman says that after the fire was extinguished, officials found a body. Officials have not yet determined if the body is that of the juvenile.

