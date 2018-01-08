Both political parties in Nacogdoches County gearing up for elections

Democratic Party Chair for Nacogdoches County, Dr. Mike Strong, secured a headquarters where candidates and party workers can conduct election business. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The last day to register to vote in the March primaries is less than a month away.

As the deadline approaches, so do election preparations. Political workers in Nacogdoches County are already trying to get voters ready to cast their ballots.

At a busy corner on 901 East Main, Democratic Party grass-root politicos are moving into the Nacogdoches County Democratic Party headquarters.

"We have a great corner,” said Dr. Mike Strong, the Democratic Party chair of Nacogdoches County. “Everybody goes by here."

It’s Strong's job to build enthusiasm. He begins with candidates and party leaders.

"There is a lot of work ahead of us in the next ten to eleven months, so we can get candidates to come in here, we can help coordinate candidate affairs,” Strong said. “We can have phone banks here. We can stuff envelopes here. We can do data entry here. We can schedule voter-registration drives, block walking. We've got a lot of work done here."

Officers of the Nacogdoches County Republican Women were sworn into office Monday. Following was a political forum for District 11 state representative primary candidates.

Nacogdoches County Republican Party Chair Dale Morton is encouraged by the GOP strength.

"We have 22 Republican candidates. A very strong candidate field,” Morton said. “We feel every one of those is well representative of their community."

Every Saturday this month, Republicans will have meet and greets. An outreach to rural voters begins in Garrison, followed by Cushing and ending in Chireno. Both chairs advise candidates to reach out to all constituents.

"It's not just about politics,” Morton said. “It's about what is going on and what our government is doing for people and that's what is going to be important to East Texans."

"Address everyone in the county. Not just their constituents,” Strong said. “Not just their friends, but they have to talk to everyone in the county. It's good for both parties to have this happening."

The task at hand right now is to register voters before the Feb. 2 deadline. The first day of early voting is Feb. 20.

The Republican Party of Nacogdoches County has set up a website to alert voters of important dates and upcoming. People seeking similar information regarding the Democratic Party of Nacogdoches may contact Dr. Mike Strong at (936) 205-6494.

