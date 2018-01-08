DPS: Driver collides with Shelbyville ISD bus; crash under investigation

Troopers are investigating after a crash involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus. At least one person was injured.

About 3:50 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 87.

According to a preliminary crash report, a 2014 International school bus was stopped facing north on the highway with its red lights activated while students were unloaded from the bus.

A 2009 Pontiac was traveling south on Highway 87 when DPS says the driver reportedly attempted to stop after cresting the hill, but their vehicle slid into the northbound lane, striking the front of the bus.

DPS says no one onboard the bus was injured in the crash.

The bus driver was identified as Marla Denby, 54, of Shelbyville.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Matthew Gamble, 16, of Shelbyville. A passenger with Gamble was transported to a hospital for possible treatment.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.