No.1 Center runs away from Nacogdoches to close out non-district play

Center had a closer game than they would like to have had before heading into district play this coming Friday.

No.1 Center traveled to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons for the finale of their non-district schedule. The Roughriders came out hot scoring the first two points on a dunk by Kaleb Parks. Jaterious Evans set up the pass with a full court pass of of a rebound.

Nacogdoches would not let the slow start get to them as they would fight back and eventually take an 11-10 lead.

At half , Center was clinging to a 23-22 lead. The second half started off hot for both teams and The Dragons would start to gain the momentum as they gained a lead off of a strong defensive presence.

Center though has been battle tested all year and they were able to slowly knock away the lead then in the fourth the team had new life and Parks would get another monster dunk and the Roughriders pulled away.

Center would win 64-48. Center improved to 22-1 on the year. They open up 16-4A District play on Friday at home against Henderson (1-8).

Nacogdoches falls to 9-15. The Dragons open up 17-5A District play at home against Jacksonville on Friday where they look to snap a three game losing streak.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.