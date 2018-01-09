Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers investigating homicide

Law enforcement is seeking to identify a witness who observed the vehicle pull out in front of them. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a press release that they are trying to locate a possible witness in the case. Bridges said the person may have unknowingly seen the suspect vehicle.

“We believe around 6 p.m. that the suspect vehicle pulled onto FM 225 from the Gravel Ridge Church going eastbound,” Bridges said. “A motorist that was traveling on FM 225, observed the vehicle pull out in front of them, and blew their horn at the suspect vehicle. We believe that the person driving the suspect vehicle was involved in a homicide and law enforcement is seeking to identify this witness.”

Bridges said that the two law enforcement agencies are urging the witness to come forward and tell authorities any information he or she might have about the suspect’s vehicle.

“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office and the Texas Rangers along with the medical examiner’s office are working to identify the victim in the case,” the press release stated. “The victim is a white male that is estimated to be in his mid-thirties to early forties.”

Anyone with any information about this case should call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 9936) 560-INFO.

