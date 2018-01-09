State Fire Marshal's Office investigating cause of fire at Zavalla standoff location

On Tuesday morning, a state fire marshal was sifting through the rubble of a house in Zavalla that caught fire after a 16-year-old juvenile suspect barricaded himself in the home Monday afternoon.

After the fire was extinguished by fire crews, a body was found in the home, according to Captain Alton Lenderman. Lenderman said the body is that of the 16-year-old suspect.

Lenderman said that someone from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene Tuesday looking for the cause of the fire.

"As a follow-up today, there's multiple agencies that assist in a big investigation like this, because we like to cover all the bases. The state fire Marshall's office has been called in and there will be some assistance from DPS

The juvenile suspect fired several gunshots before he barricaded himself in the house, and the boy’s grandmother told East Texas News that a bullet grazed the leg of the suspect’s brother.

His aunt, Amanda Davis, said her nephew, James Delano, had barricaded himself inside. His body was found in the rubble.

"After some time after school, my nephew got into an argument with his brother, he shot at him, and the next thing I heard, he barricaded himself in his house," said Sarah Sanders, an aunt.

Davis said the last 24 hours have been rough.

"I couldn't sleep. I kept hearing him holler," Davis said.

Investigators are piecing together what led to the standoff and the fire. Davis says her family is also struggling to understand what happened.

"(He had) a really bad day and something tipped him over the edge, and we don't know what it was," Davis said.

The initial 911 call came at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said law enforcement set up a perimeter around the home and tried to get the suspect to communicate with authorities. The fire started at the home about an hour after the 911 call.

Lenderman said that autopsy has been ordered in the case. The autopsy is being conducted in Beaumont.

