Lufkin man agrees to 15 years for drug-related car chase, gunfire exchange in Crockett

One of the four people who were arrested in March of 2017 on 37 felony and misdemeanor charges agreed to a plea bargain deal of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison earlier this month.

In the incident, people in one car chased another, and gunshots were exchanged between the two vehicles. In addition, drugs were found in both cars.

Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar said Tuesday that Ravion Bogan agreed to the plea bargain deal on Jan. 4.

According to a press release from the Crockett Police Department, CPD received a 911 call from a person who said they were being chased by another vehicle and that the people in the other vehicle had fired shots at them.

The 911 call came from Hope Calvin, who was riding in a 2006 Chrysler 300 with her husband, Christopher Calvin, and her two children. While Hope Calvin was on the phone with dispatch, they pulled into the parking lot of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, where officers spoke with everyone involved in the situation.

The pursuing vehicle was a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Gizel Hernandez. Her passenger was identified as Ravion Bogan, the press release stated.

After the officers started the investigation and took statements, they discovered guns and drugs in both cars, the press release stated. When the officers checked Christopher Calvin for outstanding warrants, they found that he had three.

During the investigation, Crockett PD officers seized two pistols from the cars, the press release stated. When they ran the weapons’ serial numbers, they found that the .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol was reported stolen by the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, and the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol was reported stolen by the Lufkin Police Department, the press release stated.

The investigators also learned that the people in the two cars had fired shots at each other while they were traveling in the area of Davy Crockett Park just before they were stopped by law enforcement in the sheriff’s office parking lot.

“It was determined that Hernandez and Bogan came to Crockett looking for Christopher Calvin,” the press release stated. “Hernandez and Bogan were able to locate Calvin driving his vehicle and began following him.”

Hernandez, 35, and Bogan, 27, both of Lufkin, were each charged with first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams in a drug-free zone, a second-degree felony endangering a child - imminent danger charge, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone, and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chris Calvin, 25, of Crockett, was charged with two counts of second-degree felony endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a weapons-free zone, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for deadly conduct (Trinity County warrant), escape (Trinity County warrant), and a parole warrant.

Hope Calvin, 30, of Crockett, was charged with charged with two counts of second-degree felony endangering a child, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, third-degree felony possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.