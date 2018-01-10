Crockett ISD responds to investigation into improper strip searches on campus

Crockett Independent School District issued a statement Wednesday regarding the police investigation into inappropriate strip searches, at Crockett High School.

Superintendent Terry Myers declined an interview and instead issued a press release to media at the administration office for CISD.

In the release, Myers stated that searches are made in the interest of student and staff safety and that protocols for searches are reviewed continuously. He added that Crockett ISD did not intentionally violate any student's rights and will ensure that rights will not be violated in the future.

The Crockett Police Department is continuing to ask anyone with a student at Crockett High School who may have had a similar experience to contact police immediately.

Police began investigating when they received a complaint on Nov. 2, 2017.

The complainant told CPD detectives that he was accused of having contraband on the school campus. Police say that when Crockett High School officials found out, they escorted the student from class to an office.

Two male teachers accompanied the student. One teacher was a disciplinary alternative education program administrator, and police say one teacher who allegedly identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

Police say the teachers did not find any contraband on the student, who was 15 at the time of the incident.

On Jan. 9, CPD received a second complaint about an inappropriate strip search of a Crockett High School student. Like in the first case, the student said a teacher claiming to be an officer and high school administrator performed the strip search on him during the incident.

A case has been sent to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office to be presented to a Houston County grand jury for charges of official oppression and impersonating a public servant on the teacher purporting himself to be a law enforcement officer and official oppression on the DAEP Administrator.

CPD officials said it has been confirmed that the teacher purported himself to be a law enforcement officer and has not been licensed by the state since 2012.

A spokesperson for the department said the searches appear to be a pattern.

Parents who believe their students may have been involved in the same type incident are urged to contact the Crockett Police Department immediately at (936) 544-2021.

Both cases are under investigation. The TEA and CPS have been notified of the incidents.

