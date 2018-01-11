Lufkin PD makes felony arrest, seizes cocaine, weed, guns, evidence of drug trafficking

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department’s Special Services Unit arrested a 47-year-old man Wednesday after they served a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of Williams Street and found cocaine, marijuana, several firearms, and evidence of drug trafficking.

James Carroll Price, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance charge. No bail amount has been set yet.

“It’s a new year, but we have the same mission,” SSU Sgt.Travis Strickland said in a press release. “It’s not too late for these pushers to make a New Year’s resolution to stop destroying our community or leave our city.”

After the home on Williams Street was searched, Price was arrested at the scene, and he was taken to the county jail.

To report drug activity in your neighborhood, call our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.



