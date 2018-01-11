Livingston PD: 2 men robbed 19-year-old victim, dragged him with their vehicle

Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested two men on aggravated robbery charges Wednesday in connection with allegations that they robbed a 19-year-old man and then dragged him with their vehicle, causing serious abrasions to his back.

Idrick Bo Harris, 21, and Innis Tyrone Harris III, both of Livingston, were booked into the Polk County Jail, and each man was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Both men have since been released from the jail after they posted respective bail amounts of $100,000.

According to a press release, Livingston PD officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of North Houston Street at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday to check out a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

When they got there, they found the 19-year-old victim lying on the living room floor of his house. He had what appeared to be serious scrapes on his back, the press release stated.

During their investigation, the Livingston PD officers learned that he had been walking in the 500 block of Mimosa Street when he was approached by a vehicle driven by Idrick Harris. Innis Harris was a passenger in the vehicle, the press release stated.

The two men in the vehicle forcibly took property from the victim, the press release stated.

“During the robbery the 19-year-old male was dragged by the vehicle an undetermined distance down Mimosa Street causing the injury to his back,” the press release stated.

