Livingston man who sexually assaulted 11-year-old agrees to 25 years

A 71-year-old Livingston man agreed to a plea bargain deal of 25 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl about four years ago.

Charles David Yeager appeared in a Polk County court room earlier this week. When Yeager was arrested back in August of 2017, he was charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Yeager was released from the Polk County Jail in August of 2017 after he posted a bail amount of $100,000.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old child came forward on July 20 and made a sexual assault outcry. The child said Yeager sexually assaulted him or her when the child was 11.

A forensic interview was conducted with the child a few days later at Childrenz Haven, the press release stated.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Yeager. He was arrested without incident and taken to the county jail, the affidavit stated.

