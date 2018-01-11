Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 01/11/18

South Food Mart and Grill at 3220 South Street; 14 demerits for test strips needed, proper storage needed for household chemical items, thermometer not provided for cook and warmer oven, storage area plumbing issue needed to be repaired, vents, floors, and walls not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, missing or damaged ceiling tiles needed to replaced or repaired, and one urinal and one commode in the men’s bathroom needed to be repaired.

Texas Travel Plaza at 4010 South Street: Cap needed for cleaning solution, backflow preventer needed for outside hose, one canned food product needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, scattered trash behind building needed to be picked up, water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired, urinal in men’s bathroom needed to be repaired, and broken glass in walk-in cooler needed to be cleaned up.

Los 3 Potros 2214 South Street: 10 demerits for backflow preventer needed, foods not kept covered in coolers, onions not stored properly, use-by dates needed, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, floors not smooth and easily cleanable, and lower vent needed to be repaired.

Big’s No. 3832 Deli and Grill at 540 Northeast Stallings Drive: 9 demerits for food not covered properly, use-by dates needed, food trays not kept wiped down, clean, and sanitary, vents not kept clean, wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable, shield guards needed for several lights.

Liberty Bell at 422 East Main: 7 demerits for cap improperly placed on cleaning solution, date marking needed, knife needed to be replaced because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Burger King at 2921 North Street: 7 demerits for backflow preventer needed for outside hose, two drink products needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, and back door needed weatherproofing.

Big’s No. 3832 Convenience Store: 6 demerits for backflow preventer needed for outside hose, one sandwich product needed to be discarded, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Jalisco Tacos: 5 demerits for spray bottle not labeled and thermometers not provided for all freezers.

Napoli’s at 2119 North Street: 3 demerits for visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, vents not kept clean, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and shield guards needed for several lights.

Panda Café at 1220 North Street: 3 demerits for use-by date needed and vents not kept clean.

Sonic Drive-In at 3419 South Street: 3 demerits for several drink products needed to be discarded and vents not kept clean.

Donut Palace at 1511 North University Drive: 3 demerits for vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and top of microwave not kept clean.

Donut Palace at 5105 North Street: 2 demerits for vents not kept clean, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

Peanut Shack at 1122 North University Drive: 1 demerit for one spatula needed to be replaced because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.