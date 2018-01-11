Lufkin city leaders project more jobs in the area this year

Back in August, Hurricane Harvey nearly destroyed Premier Pediatric Therapy's business in Houston.



"So immediately we transitioned as many as staff as we could to Lufkin into a building we own here in order to continue operations," said Taylor Kovar, interim CEO of the pediatric therapy business.



Kovar said recovering from Harvey started conversations on how and where to rebuild. As a result, he and his management team, who oversees the business, decided to make Lufkin its headquarters.

"It made sense that Lufkin be a good hub. It's a medical community, it's growing and we want to be part of that growth," Kovar said.

Job growth is always a topic of discussion for improving the quality of life for local residents. Lufkin leaders said they're taking steps to customize what the city has to offer in hopes of attracting new businesses. The city is tapping to the growth by customizing the resources available from the city to various business looking to expand.

"You amplify what positive in your community and sure enough we do have great medical health anchor, here in Lufkin," said Mayor Bob Brown, City of Lufkin.

Brown said the most job growth in the last five years has been in the health care industry. But he also said current Lufkin-based businesses need to be served, whether retail to sales, by meeting their needs. Simultaneously follow multiple leads to market the city.



City Manager Keith Wright said using the success of 2017, they are projecting more jobs this year.

"We think starting in 2018, we're going to create over 300 hundred jobs, those jobs may be spread out over a few years but based on what we we're seeing right now we're looking at that as a real possibility," Wright said.



As for Kovar and his management team they said Lufkin is home, making the Pineywoods a central hub to some the bigger cities across the state



"There's a lot of talented people here," Kovar said.

The pediatric business said they have already added 20 jobs in this area and plan to add 30 more in the coming months.

