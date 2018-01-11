Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office releases name of homicide victim found in cemetery

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found at a cemetery on FM 225 earlier this week.

“The victim was identified with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety, using facial imaging technology,” a press release stated. “The victim was identified on Tuesday evening and has been identified as Thomas Vaiden Sluterbeck, 43 years of age from Nacogdoches.”

The homicide is being investigated by the NCSO and the Texas Rangers.

According to the press release, the victim’s body was found at the Gravel Ridge Cemetery, which is located on FM 225 in Nacogdoches County.

“There is evidence to support that the victim was murdered,” the press release stated.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in the press release that they belie a motorist may have seen the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene of the crime Monday evening around 5:40 or 6 p.m.

“The suspect vehicle may have pulled out in front of another car at this time,” the press release stated. “The motorist may have also honked its horn at the suspect vehicle due to it pulling out in front of them.”

The sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers have identified persons of interest in the case, the press release stated. Because of that, the NCSO is only releasing limited information.

The Sheriff Office is seeking the public’s help,” the press release stated. “If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact the Nacogdoches

County Sheriff Office at 560-794 or Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO.”

