Recruiting season heating up for Lufkin's Malik Jackson

Malik Jackson may be the biggest recruit on the market of Texas High School football that has not decided on where he will play college ball.

At the start of his senior season, the wide receiver was a solid commitment to be part of the University of Houston. In October during the middle of a successful season, Jackson turned heads when he announced on twitter that he was pulling his commitment from Houston. Since then he has picked up several new offers from school hoping to land the recruit.

In his senior year, Jackson had 64 receptions for 835 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jackson will most likely decide his next stop on Feb.7. His list of suitors now sits at UTEP, Houston, Texas State, Tulane and Arkansas State. If Jackson heads west to El Paso he could make a quick impact for the Miners in Conference USA. This past season UTEP failed to win a game.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.