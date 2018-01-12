Woden ISD superintendent: Teacher who was texting student resigned

In response to questions from concerned parents, Woden ISD Superintendent Brady Taylor said Friday morning that a teacher with the school district resigned after allegations that he or she was exchanging text messages with a student.

“Woden ISD became aware of allegations that a WISD teacher was exchanging text messages with a student, which in this case, was a violation of Woden ISD Board policy, regardless of the content of the communications,” Taylor said. “A full investigation was immediately launched with cooperation from the student, parents, and educator. In the investigation, no sexual contact between the educator and student was found.”

Taylor said because the mode of communication itself was a violation of the school district’s policies, the teacher resigned, “effective immediately.”

“Woden ISD takes allegations of inappropriate educator/student relationships extremely seriously, and it is our mission to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of all WISD students at all times,” Taylor said. “Our swift investigation and action in this case reflects that mission.”

