LIVE: Lufkin State of the City address - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

LIVE: Lufkin State of the City address

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Live video from KTRE News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KTRE News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown is giving his annual State of the City address today.

We're providing live coverage from the event on East Texas Now. Mobile users click here to view live.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly