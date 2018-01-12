LIVE: Lufkin State of the City address

Live video from KTRE News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KTRE News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A Dollar General store in Nacogdoches was robbed Friday night by three armed black males.More >>
A Dollar General store in Nacogdoches was robbed Friday night by three armed black males.More >>
Another surge of cold air will tap into increasing moisture levels to provide East Texas the opportunity to see a wintry mix next Tuesday.More >>
Another surge of cold air will tap into increasing moisture levels to provide East Texas the opportunity to see a wintry mix next Tuesday.More >>
Many parents feel comfortable sending their children back to class, after being sick with influenza. But, doctors have another warning for the increased risk of the sickness, coming back a second time, or possibly even stronger than before.More >>
Many parents feel comfortable sending their children back to class, after being sick with influenza. But, doctors have another warning for the increased risk of the sickness, coming back a second time, or possibly even stronger than before.More >>
The Lufkin community gathered today to hear Mayor Bob Brown give the annual state of the city address.More >>
The Lufkin community gathered today to hear Mayor Bob Brown give the annual state of the city address.More >>
Over a hundred bird watchers are in Nacogdoches this week for a winter meeting of the Texas Ornithological Society.More >>
Over a hundred bird watchers are in Nacogdoches this week for a winter meeting of the Texas Ornithological Society.More >>