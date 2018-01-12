Kirbyville PD: Man used baseball bat to rob game room

Officers with the Kirbyville Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man at his home earlier this week in connection with allegations that he used a baseball bat to rob a game room in the town.

James Darrell Reder, of Kirbyville, is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. His bail amount has been set at $100,000.

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Friday that the robbery occurred at a game room located in the 100 block of FM 363 earlier this week.

The lights at the game room went out, and a female employee went outside to see if everyone else’s lights were on, Brister said. At that point, the suspect, who was armed with a baseball bat, allegedly forced his way into the business and stole cash and gift cards.

The employee identified Reder by his voice, and said he was a regular customer at the game room, Brister said.

Brister said they got an arrest warrant and picked Reder up at his home. He was arrested without incident and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.