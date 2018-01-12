Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office investigating string of vehicle burglaries

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries that occurred in the Woden area early Friday morning.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a suspect or suspects got into four vehicles on County Road 415 early Friday morning. Another vehicle was entered on CR 508, but nothing was taken.

"No forced entry was made into any vehicles, and all vehicles had been left unlocked," the Facebook post stated. "Some items that were taken in the Woden area were found on the side of the road in the 3600 block of FM 226."

The post stated that the vehicle burglaries are similar to ones that occurred in the Etoile area several months ago.

"These suspects are targeting unlocked vehicles and valuables, such as guns, cash, and jewelry," the Facebook post stated. "Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office at (936) 560-7777.

The Facebook post urged Nacogdoches County residents to lock their vehicles at all times and remove any valuables from them.

"Any homeowner that lives in this area that has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office. We believe the car burglaries occurred from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. this morning."

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.