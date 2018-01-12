The city of Lufkin collaborates with Union Pacific to fix railroads

A Dollar General store in Nacogdoches was robbed Friday night by three armed black males.More >>
Another surge of cold air will tap into increasing moisture levels to provide East Texas the opportunity to see a wintry mix next Tuesday.More >>
Many parents feel comfortable sending their children back to class, after being sick with influenza. But, doctors have another warning for the increased risk of the sickness, coming back a second time, or possibly even stronger than before.More >>
The Lufkin community gathered today to hear Mayor Bob Brown give the annual state of the city address.More >>
Over a hundred bird watchers are in Nacogdoches this week for a winter meeting of the Texas Ornithological Society.More >>
