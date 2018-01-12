The city of Lufkin collaborates with Union Pacific to fix railroads

The Lufkin community gathered today to hear Mayor Bob Brown give the annual state of the city address.

During the speech, improvements for the city were discussed.

The city of Lufkin and Union Pacific have come together to improve the condition of railroads in Lufkin.

“We wanted to talk to them about those complaints and different ways to address them,” said City Manager Keith Wright.

A majority of the complaints have been on rough railroad crossings, the tracks being blocked during lunch hour, and the speed and sounds of trains.

“We worked it out with them, so the city can do some asphalt work, and they would pay for the materials to improve those crossings,” Wright said.

However, other improvements will require an outside company to do work which brings economic development to the city.

“Every company that's looking at relocating has different criteria. They want so much water, so much power availability, and so much sewer capability. They look at all these different parameters,” Wright said.

As mentioned during his speech, Brown is excited about this partnership and bringing the community together.

“We will have the greatest citizen dream there is in the United States," Brown said. "We want Lufkin to be strong, work together, and try to make this a better place to live."

Wright said this was the first time they had the opportunity to talk to higher up representatives from Union Pacific.

“We had a pretty good discussion. It was my first time in 27 years working for the city. They are pretty hard to get to know and find people to talk to,” Wright said.

A date hasn't been set to start the roadwork.

Wright said they are in the process of selecting the company to get the job done.

