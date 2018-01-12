First Alert: Wintry precipitation becoming more likely next week

The frigid air will remain in East Texas through this weekend and much of next week. However, as we transition into Tuesday, another surge of Arctic air will combine with some moisture to provide all of East Texas with the possibility of seeing a wintry mix take place.

Due to the potential for some wintry mischief next Tuesday, we have declared that day a First Alert Weather Day since it could disrupt travel and cause some impacts throughout the Piney Woods.

It should be noted that it is too early to say what type of winter precipitation we could experience, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in play at this time. It is also possible that we could experience a mix of all three next Tuesday as the atmosphere will certainly be supportive of wintry precipitation.

The precipitation appears that it will start after sunrise on Tuesday, increasing in coverage as we head into late Tuesday morning and continuing through the afternoon hours.

As we get better computer model data and more consistent runs over the next couple of days, we are hopeful that will provide more clarity to our wintry precipitation outlook for next Tuesday.

