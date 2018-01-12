21. Central upsets 4. Central Heights on the road

Central Heights might have had the shot of the night when Christian Adams hit a nearly full-court shot but the night belonged to the Central Bulldogs who pulled off a 44-41 upset over 4th ranked Central Heights.
It was a clean sweep by the Bulldogs who's girls also picked up a win over Central Heights.
The 10th ranked Grapeland girls also pulled off a win against 16th ranked Lovelady 57-55 in overtime. The Lufkin Panthers lost it's district opener on the road to College Park 75-60. The Lady Pack won their game over College Park 69-54.
6th Ranked Pineywoods Academy in 2A won their District opener 84-28 over West Sabine. Martinsville beat Apple Springs 65-29.
