Nacogdoches man arrested for flashing genitals at children

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday, at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, for showing his genitals to three children.

Billy Melvin Pack, 60, has been charged with three counts of third degree, indecency with a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital security heard Pack asking the children if they had "ever seen one of these before".

Pack is currently being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

