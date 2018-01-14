East Texas instructor teaches women how to self defend

They're moves you hope you'll never have to use, but Gabriella Roberts shows women how to protect themselves from attacks. She said it's something all females are at risk of and they should be ready.More >>
They're moves you hope you'll never have to use, but Gabriella Roberts shows women how to protect themselves from attacks. She said it's something all females are at risk of and they should be ready.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night due to the winter weather event that will take place due to a passing cold front.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night due to the winter weather event that will take place due to a passing cold front.More >>
College anglers from all over the country tested their skills on Lake Sam Rayburn, today. during the first, college fishing tournament for 2018.More >>
College anglers from all over the country tested their skills on Lake Sam Rayburn, today. during the first, college fishing tournament for 2018.More >>
A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday, at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, for showing his genitals to three children.More >>
A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday, at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, for showing his genitals to three children.More >>
A Dollar General store in Nacogdoches was robbed Friday night by three armed black males.More >>
A Dollar General store in Nacogdoches was robbed Friday night by three armed black males.More >>