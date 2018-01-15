Deep ETX schools closing or delaying classes because of coming winter weather

With winter precipitation on its way to the northern counties of the Deep East Texas region, many school districts have already taken proactive measures like closing or delaying the start of classes Tuesday.

Wintry precipitation will impact East Texas Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern counties in East Texas from Monday evening until Tuesday at 6 p.m. Those counties under Winter Storm Watches could see 2-3" of snow accumulation, with isolated higher amounts.

Click here for more detailed information on the weather forecast for the next two days.

See a list of school closings here. Mobile app users, tap "school closings" in your app menu to view.

See a list of sporting events that have been canceled or rescheduled here.

