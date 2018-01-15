TxDOT's Lufkin District has crews pre-treating roads in its 9-county area

In the Texas Department of Transportation's Lufkin District, crews are already out pre-treating roads in the district's nine-county area in preparation for the possible winter weather that is expected to hit sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

"Drive with caution near our workers and stay well behind convoys spraying brine treatments," said Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of East Texas beginning at 9 p.m. this evening and lasting through the day Tuesday. A strong arctic cold front will move into East Texas this evening, causing temperatures to fall quickly.

"Stay alert. If you must drive and watch for icy patches throughout the district especially in rural areas," Oaks said.

Rain will develop ahead of the front this afternoon and early evening and will quickly transition to a wintry mix and then into snow as the cold front moves through.

"Driving conditions could be hazardous," Oaks said. "Slow down and give yourself room between vehicles and allow extra time while driving. Use caution in rural areas."

Click here for more detailed information on the weather forecast for the next two days.

Are you prepared for inclement weather? Stay up-to-date with current and future conditions with our KTRE Weather App! Click here to download for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.